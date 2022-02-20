Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 219,512 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 339,730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 869.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $482,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $23.04 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.