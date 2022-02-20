Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 88,028 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,028 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,480,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 54,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

