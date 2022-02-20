Fluor (FLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLR opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

