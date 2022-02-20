Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.