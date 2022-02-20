Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 66,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,057.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,815 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

