Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of FL opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

