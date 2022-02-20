Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

