Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 59,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.