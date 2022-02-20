Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 59,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

