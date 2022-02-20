Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 64.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,229 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,737,755,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

