Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $47,552.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06943639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,172.95 or 1.00211542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00049082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.