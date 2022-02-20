Franchise Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Franchise Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 8.2% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $68,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,156.68.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
