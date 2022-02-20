Franchise Capital Ltd Takes $23.08 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,081,000. Moderna makes up about 2.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 28.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,375,000 after purchasing an additional 263,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.
Moderna stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
