Francis J. Leto Sells 1,016 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.25 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WSFS Financial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

