Francis J. Leto Sells 1,016 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.25 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WSFS Financial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
