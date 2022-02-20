Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $748,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 180,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.67 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 1,733.33%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

POWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

