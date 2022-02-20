Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 957,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.36.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

