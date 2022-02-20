Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,790 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 282,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $4,978,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

