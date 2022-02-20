Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

SAIA opened at $267.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

