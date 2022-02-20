Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to report sales of $42.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.65 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $171.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.27 million to $177.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

