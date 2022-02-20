Frax Share (FXS) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $20.64 or 0.00053658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $334.62 million and $22.45 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.55 or 0.06910130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,437.81 or 0.99908097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

