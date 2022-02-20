Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.53 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $8,127,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $7,835,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 135,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,760,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

