Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.53 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,127,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 135,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

