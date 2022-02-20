Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULCC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,201,400 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULCC opened at $12.81 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

