FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $130.81

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.81 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.75). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.76), with a volume of 178,936 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £316.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

