FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 62,303 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.