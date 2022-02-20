FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 62,303 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.46.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.
