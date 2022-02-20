Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) versus Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Critical Analysis

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Comerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.97 $275.50 million $1.63 11.25 Comerica $3.02 billion 4.16 $1.17 billion $8.31 11.54

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fulton Financial pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Comerica has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 27.63% 10.85% 1.06% Comerica 38.62% 15.47% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Comerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fulton Financial and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Comerica 4 5 11 0 2.35

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.59, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Comerica has a consensus price target of $100.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Comerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comerica beats Fulton Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking, and brokerage services. The Finance segment consists of the corporation's securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

