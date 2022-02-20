FY2022 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reduced by Analyst

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

IPGP stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

