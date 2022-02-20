FY2023 Earnings Estimate for goeasy Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.62. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2024 earnings at $17.71 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$207.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$213.25.

goeasy stock opened at C$146.95 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$114.58 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$163.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$181.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

In other goeasy news, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

