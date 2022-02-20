FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.18. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $131,488,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.