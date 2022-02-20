FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.18. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $131,488,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

