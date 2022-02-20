FY2026 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of BPMC opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $43,694,000.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

