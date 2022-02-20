Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $5.89. Gannett shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 1,469 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52.
About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
