Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $5.89. Gannett shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 1,469 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

