Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 521.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $6,184,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 268,656 shares during the period.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

