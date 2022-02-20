Genaro Network Reaches Market Cap of $12.46 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $360,565.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00106493 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

