Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches Market Cap of $751,183.75

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $751,183.75 and $19,452.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.19 or 0.06913286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.97 or 0.99667003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051390 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

