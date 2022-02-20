Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 734,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $6,624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 million, a PE ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

