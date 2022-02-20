Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

GMAB stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

