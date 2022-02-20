Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.75 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $20.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.87. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

