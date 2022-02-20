Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.93 Million Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in US Ecology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in US Ecology by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

