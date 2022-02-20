Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €115.00 ($130.68) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.70 ($111.02).

ETR:GXI opened at €73.85 ($83.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €80.13 and a 200-day moving average of €82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 52 week high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

