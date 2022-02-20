Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gevo were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gevo by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 438,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $627.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

