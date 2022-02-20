Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) CEO Dante C. Parrini Purchases 10,000 Shares

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glatfelter stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.58 million, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLT. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,272 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $13,790,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Glatfelter by 39.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 663,410 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glatfelter by 186.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 433,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $4,549,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

