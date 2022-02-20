GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,710 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,567 ($21.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,622.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,526.85. The stock has a market cap of £78.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09). Also, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,678.35). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,437 shares of company stock worth $5,025,912.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.