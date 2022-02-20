GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

GSK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 5,177,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

