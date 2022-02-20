Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 129,117 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

