Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.450-$9.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.60.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,118,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,242,000 after acquiring an additional 164,153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 712.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

