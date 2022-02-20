Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $17.90 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,973 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

