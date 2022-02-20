Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Financial Review

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.46% 10.67% 7.60% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

87.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Globant and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Globant currently has a consensus target price of $335.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Globant.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globant and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 12.75 $54.22 million $2.07 125.34 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Kyndryl.

Summary

Globant beats Kyndryl on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

