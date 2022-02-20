Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Globus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.25 on Friday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

