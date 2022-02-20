Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Globus Medical by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.