Gobi Capital LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for approximately 5.9% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $116,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,493,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 624.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM opened at $298.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.15 and its 200-day moving average is $369.78.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.