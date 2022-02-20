Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $31,635.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00287710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,877,862 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

